Police recover 12 tyres stolen from parked cars

September 12, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru city police recovered 12 tyres stolen from three parked cars and arrested the accused.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday that a team of police personnel from Kuvempunagar police station arrested three persons – two from Srirangapatna and one from Kesare in Mysuru – and recovered the 12 wheels they had stolen from three cars parked in University Layout in Dattagalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Apart from the stolen tyres, the police has also seized a car and two two-wheelers the accused had used for the crime. The value of the recovered items was ₹ 2.56 lakh, police said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested another person from Kesare in Mysuru, who is accused of extorting money from car drivers on the false pretext of suffering injuries in a mishap.

Police said the accused would identify elderly car drivers and fake an accident. Later, they would demand money for medical treatment.

The accused, a 32-year-old youth, who had targeted a retired KSRP official recently, had extorted ₹ 40,000 from him by taking him to an ATM after falsely alleging that his friend had suffered injuries due to a mishap the victim had caused.

In another case, the police arrested two persons in connection with the theft of ₹ 13.5 lakh from a shop in Mandi Police station limits.

The arrested persons include an employee and a former employee of the shop. The police managed recovered ₹ 9.2 lakh from the accused, Mr. Ramesh said.

