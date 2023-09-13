Police recover ₹12 lakh invested by techie in fake cryptocurrency scam

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru city police have helped a techie recover ₹12 lakh that he had invested in a fake cryptocurrency scam.

According to Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., the victim, who is also incidentally an ex-employee of a software company, had fallen victim to one such cryptocurrency scam to which he had received an invitation on a social media messaging group.

The complainant had invested ₹16 lakh in the shady cryptocurrency investment scheme. A complaint was registered on September 8 after he had transferred the money to about 15 different accounts. The police swung into action immediately and froze the bank accounts to which the money had been transferred. “The process of returning ₹12 lakh to the victim is underway,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said the victim was lucky to have a good portion of his money back as he had lodged a complaint immediately by calling the Toll Free number 1930, which is a national cyber crime helpline number.

The City Police Commissioner recalled two more earlier cases in which the victims had been “brainwashed” through social media platforms about investing money in cryptocurrencies to make profits. The case relating to the former software company employee was also on the same lines.

The police officials sought to caution the general public about the instances of cheating taking place in the name of cryptocurrency schemes and advised them to exercise caution.

Police said the scamsters usually send victims invitations to social media messaging groups, where they are convinced about the huge profits they can make by investing in cryptocurrencies. Several people, particularly small businessmen, are falling victim to the fake schemes, Mr. Ramesh said.