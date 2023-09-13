HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Police recover ₹12 lakh invested by techie in fake cryptocurrency scam

September 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru city police have helped a techie recover ₹12 lakh that he had invested in a fake cryptocurrency scam.

According to Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., the victim, who is also incidentally an ex-employee of a software company, had fallen victim to one such cryptocurrency scam to which he had received an invitation on a social media messaging group.

The complainant had invested ₹16 lakh in the shady cryptocurrency investment scheme. A complaint was registered on September 8 after he had transferred the money to about 15 different accounts. The police swung into action immediately and froze the bank accounts to which the money had been transferred. “The process of returning ₹12 lakh to the victim is underway,” he said.

Mr. Ramesh said the victim was lucky to have a good portion of his money back as he had lodged a complaint immediately by calling the Toll Free number 1930, which is a national cyber crime helpline number.

The City Police Commissioner recalled two more earlier cases in which the victims had been “brainwashed” through social media platforms about investing money in cryptocurrencies to make profits. The case relating to the former software company employee was also on the same lines.

The police officials sought to caution the general public about the instances of cheating taking place in the name of cryptocurrency schemes and advised them to exercise caution.

Police said the scamsters usually send victims invitations to social media messaging groups, where they are convinced about the huge profits they can make by investing in cryptocurrencies. Several people, particularly small businessmen, are falling victim to the fake schemes, Mr. Ramesh said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.