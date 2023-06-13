ADVERTISEMENT

Police recover 11 stolen motorcycles, arrest one

June 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The stolen motorcycles that have been recovered in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The police recovered 11 stolen vehicles with the arrest of a youth on Tuesday.

Police personnel on duty on Monday night stopped a motorcycle-borne youth Sameer Haroon Rashid near STBT check-post and brought him to the police station after he failed to produce any documents of the vehicle.

During interrogation, the youth admitted to having stolen 11 motorcycles from different localities in the last two years in the city, with the help of his friend Vishal J. Almaa.

All the stolen vehicles had been sold to four people.

The police have recovered all the stolen motorcycles valued at ₹8 lakh, in all. And, the police have now spread a dragnet to arrest Vishal Almaa.

The police have also registered a complaint against the four people for purchasing stolen motorcycles.

