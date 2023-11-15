Police records Darshan’s statement in dog bite case 

November 15, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Kannada actor Darshan in a case pertaining to his pet dog biting a woman near his residence.

A few days back, a woman filed a complaint in the police station alleging that a pet dog belonging to Darshan bit her following which an FIR was filed. The police had summoned the accused.

According to sources in the police department, Darshan who appeared before the police told that he would pay for the medical expenses of the dog bite victim and assured that he will make necessary arrangements to ensure this incident will not recur.