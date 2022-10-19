Police raid wine shop for serving liquor to minor

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 22:00 IST

The Sheshadripuram police on Monday sealed a wine shop for selling liquor to minor.

Based on a tip off, a team led by PSI Raghunath V.R. raided Contessa wine store situated on 1st main Sheshadripuram and found a 17-year-old boy with a beer bottle about to leave the shop.

Based on his information, the police booked Harish, salesman, Nandish, cashier, and Krishnappa, owner of the wine shop, charging them under various sections of JJ Act and Excise Act.

It may be recalled that the City Police Commissioner had ordered all police stations to keep a strict vigil on bars, restaurants, pubs, and wine shops within their jurisdictions to see if they were serving or selling liquor to the underage.

