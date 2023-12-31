GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police raid rice mill, seize 700 quintals of PDS rice in Gurmitkal

Police have confirmed that the mill belongs to Raju Rathod, brother of Manikanth Rathod, a BJP leader who has been accused of transporting PDS rice illegally

December 31, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A police team, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shorapur Sub-Division, Javeed Inamdar, carried out a raid in the early hours of Friday on Lakshmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill in Gurmitkal town and seized 700 quintals of rice meant for distribution among beneficiaries through the public distribution system (PDS) but stored illegally.

Mr. Inamdar confirmed that the mill belongs to Raju Rathod, brother of Manikanth Rathod, a BJP leader who has been accused of transporting PDS rice illegally. However, Raju Rathod was not present when the raid was carried out.

The value of the seized rice has been estimated at ₹23 lakh.

The police team conducted the raid based on information given by one of the accused arrested in a case of misuse of rice that was registered in the Shahapur Police Station on November 25 by the Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies after he found that 6,077 quintals of rice have gone missing from a godown of the Taluk Agricultural Produce and Marketing Cooperative Society (TAPMCS) in that town.

The police have already arrested seven accused in connection with that case. The accused are being interrogated for further information in connection with the misuse of PDS rice.

Sub-Inspectors Rajshekhar Rathod and Gajanand Biradar, who are attached to Kembhavi and Bheemarayanagudi police stations, respectively, and other staff were in the team.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.