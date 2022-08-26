Police raid residences of 209 rowdy-sheeters

ADVERTISEMENT

The East Division police carried out raids on the residences of 209 rowdy-sheeters in their division simultaneously on Friday morning. This comes days after the West Division carried out a similar raid and rowdy parade against over a 100 rowdy-sheeters in their division.

City police sources said that rowdy parades were being conducted in all divisions of the city ahead of Ganesha festival, during which many rowdy-sheeters involve themselves in installing idols and often lead to altercations.

The East Division police on Friday arrested six rowdy-sheeters who despite having warrants pending against them were not appearing before the court in cases pending against them. Meanwhile, the police collected the address, job, and phone numbers of all rowdy-sheeters and let them go.