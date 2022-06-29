Police raid houses of 26 wanted men

A team of police officers have raided the houses of several repeat offenders and rowdy-sheeters in the city and surrounding areas and seized some arms.

This was part of a routine search and seize operation. Officials said that houses and hideouts of 26 wanted men were raided and arms, including knives, swords and machetes, were seized.

Notorious rowdies 29-year-old Sridhar Satyappa Talwar of Rukmini Nagar, 45-year-old Vinay Shankar Pradhan of Mahadwar Road and 36-year-old Altaf Subhedar of Khanjar Galli were raided and a large number of arms were seized from them.

The team was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi. Around 150 personnel were part of the team.