Police raid Hindalga Jail in Belagavi

Leading a team of 40 officials and 220 police personnel, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish conducted a raid on Hindalga Jail in Belagavi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid resulted in the confiscation of several items banned in prisons, including knives, cigarettes and tobacco products.

The raid began at 5 a.m. with Mr. Marbaniang leading from the front. Subsequently, Mr. Jagadish monitored the search that went on for a few hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team employed metal detectors even as a dog squad was pressed into service.

During the search, three knives, 10 tobacco sachets, cigarettes, a small heater wire bundle, bricks and electric makeshift stove were seized.

Mr. Marbaniang said that the raid was carried out following information on the presence of prohibited and banned items in the jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

An inquiry will be conducted into how the banned items made it to the jail and who were responsible for it. And, the report will be submitted to senior police authorities, he added.

This is not the first time that such developments have taken place in the prison.

In the last two years, the prison has been in news for all the wrong reasons. While a jail inmate made a threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, several incidents of jail inmates using tobacco products have been reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.