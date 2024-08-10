GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police raid Hindalga Jail in Belagavi

Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police lead a team of 40 officials and 220 police personnel 

Updated - August 10, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish leading a team of 40 officials and 220 police personnel for a raid on Hindalga Jail in Belagavi on Saturday.

Leading a team of 40 officials and 220 police personnel, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish conducted a raid on Hindalga Jail in Belagavi on Saturday.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of several items banned in prisons, including knives, cigarettes and tobacco products.

The raid began at 5 a.m. with Mr. Marbaniang leading from the front. Subsequently, Mr. Jagadish monitored the search that went on for a few hours.

The team employed metal detectors even as a dog squad was pressed into service.

During the search, three knives, 10 tobacco sachets, cigarettes, a small heater wire bundle, bricks and electric makeshift stove were seized.

Mr. Marbaniang said that the raid was carried out following information on the presence of prohibited and banned items in the jail.

An inquiry will be conducted into how the banned items made it to the jail and who were responsible for it. And, the report will be submitted to senior police authorities, he added.

This is not the first time that such developments have taken place in the prison.

In the last two years, the prison has been in news for all the wrong reasons. While a jail inmate made a threat call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, several incidents of jail inmates using tobacco products have been reported.

