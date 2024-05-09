ADVERTISEMENT

Police questions Karnataka BJP social media cell convenor

Published - May 09, 2024 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing investigations into the social media post targeting Muslims, the High grounds police summoned and questioned state BJP media cell convenor on Thursday.

The police questioned Prashanth Maknur about the source and the people behind the post. The police recorded his statement before he was released . 

The police had earlier summoned BJP national president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malvia, and state BJP president B.Y. Vijendra informing them to appear before the Investigating officer within a week’s time .

The trio has been charged with a social media post that depicted the Congress appeasing Muslims at the cost of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. Based on the complaint filed by a congress worker, Ramesh Babu, the police have registered an FIR against the trio charging them under promoting or attempting to promote on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language, feeling of enmity or hatred, between different classes and also under Representation of People Act and 505 (2) ( creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

