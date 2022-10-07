Police-public interaction meet Sanchar Samparka Divas today

The Sanchar Samparka Divas will be held between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every second Saturday. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Sanchar Samparka Divas in all traffic police stations is being organised by the Bengaluru traffic police on Saturday to highlight traffic grievances, queries, ideas and concerns.

According to the Traffic Police Department, the Sanchar Samparka Divas will be held between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Traffic police will organise this initiative on every second Saturday of the month.

Citizens can meet police officers in their respective jurisdictions and discuss their grievances, according to a statement by the department.