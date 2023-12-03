Police protest continues throughout the night in Chikkamagaluru

December 03, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru policemen continued their dharna demanding legal action against advocates who allegedly assaulted policemen until early in the morning on Sunday. They began their protest late Saturday evening after learning that a police constable accused of assaulting an advocate was being arrested. A few policemen also set their lathis ablaze as a mark of protest.

Many policemen, their family members, and several members of the public joined the protest at Hanumanthappa Circle in the city. They raised slogans demanding justice and the arrest of the advocates who allegedly assaulted the police on November 30.

The policemen alleged that the senior police officers booked the case only against the police for assaulting an advocate but not against him, who slapped a police constable inside Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station.

The protesters did not relent, even after Western Range IGP Dr. Chandra Gupta and SP Vikram Amathe addressed them. The constables and their family members entered into arguments with senior officers over the issue. They alleged the police had no safety. The advocates barged into the police station and tore a copy of the FIR. But the senior officers did not come to the rescue of the policemen, they said.

Background

The SP, Vikram Amathe, suspended six police officials on Friday, December 1, following allegations that they assaulted advocate Preetham in the police station. It is alleged that the police stopped Preetham because he was not wearing a helmet while riding his bike on November 30. He entered into an argument with the police. Later, he was taken into the police station, where the policemen allegedly beat him up severely.

Following the incident, advocates gathered at the police station and ensured that a case was registered against the policemen. Karnataka High Court also took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

Lathis burnt

The policemen, boycotting their duty, began the protest on Saturday night as they learnt that one of the accused policemen, Guru Prasad, was being arrested as a follow-up action. They wanted immediate release of Guru Prasad and cancellation of the suspension, besides filing cases against the advocates for their conduct. They maintained that Preetham was the one who assaulted Guru Prasad, the constable, inside the police station.

A few police constables burnt their lathis to exhibit their anger over the issue. Senior officers tried to convince the protesters and end the dharna. Such efforts continued until the early morning hours. They dispersed only after they were informed that two cases had been booked against the advocates and Guru Prasad had not been arrested.

