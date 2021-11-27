Police promoting installation of CCTV cameras

They are working as a deterrent against crimes, says Chikkamagaluru SP

Chikkamagaluru district police are pushing for CCTV cameras at traffic junctions, temples, business complexes and other busy localities to stop theft and other crimes. Responding to the appeal by the police, many have come forward to contribute to the surveillance system. So far 263 cameras have been installed at 48 locations in the district.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay told The Hindu that the CCTV cameras worked as a deterrent against crimes. “We have been encouraging business establishments and temples to have cameras installed. There has been a good response from the public”, he said.

With an investment of ₹25,000, an entire complex could be covered with cameras. It would not be a big investment, considering the loss the businessmen suffer if they become victims of thefts. “We are also installing 40 high-resolution cameras in the city with the help of Chikkamagaluru Development Authority. A camera at a traffic junction can collect many details, including the registration number of vehicles, which the staff members on the field may miss to record”, he said.

Burglar alarm

Along with the cameras, the police are insisting that temples install burglar alarms. The SP recalled a two-month old incident at Bolarameshwara Temple in the city. “A couple of people attempted to take away cash from the hundi at night. Because of the burglar alarm, the local people gathered within no time and the thieves had to flee the place, leaving their vehicle and bag.”

This incident has motivated many committees that maintain temples across the district. The officer said burglar alarms were available at ₹10,000. Whenever an outsider tries to open the lock, the alarm starts sounding, which could be heard in a 200 metre radius. Besides that, at least 10 members of the committee will get alert messages on their phones. “The alarm does not stop unless an authorised person puts in the key. This is a simple tool which can help businessmen protect their valuables”, the SP said.

The police are also planning to extend the surveillance system to residential localities in future. If residents’ welfare associations take the initiative to install CCTV cameras at strategic points in the locality it would be useful. The associations could execute this idea with contributions from their members, he said.