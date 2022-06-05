Police probing fraudulent transactions worth crores in woman’s account

The West Division Cyber Crime Police are probing a case where the bank account of a business woman was allegedly misused to make several benami transactions worth several crores of rupees, without her knowledge or consent.

Nisarga Gowda, a resident of Vijay Nagar who runs multiple businesses, alleged that she received a message two months ago one that her account had been credited with ₹4 crore. Next morning when she went to the bank to check, the bank officials reportedly said no such transactions had taken place and the message was probably a mistake. Ms. Gowda also did not pursue it further.

However on May 29, when she checked the balance, she was shocked to find a sum of ₹1.96 crore as balance, while her account balance should have been ₹1.84 lakh. Confused with the multiple balance figures , Ms. Gowda downloaded the balance statements from her account online, which again showed ₹1.96 crore as balance. She transferred ₹18 lakh from this account to her other accounts. The next day when she checked the balance, the remaining amount of ₹1.6 crore had been debited automatically without her consent. Instead the bank had been showing a negative balance of ₹30.3 Lakh , asking her to pay up.

Shocked by this, she contacted the bank for clarification, and the staff asked her to contact the head office. There were other transactions done without her consent. The bank had even blocked her business account without giving her a reason.

The West Division Cyber Crime Police have now booked a case against unidentified persons and are probing the case further.