Police probing deaths of dogs

Bhadravati Police, with the help of veterinarians, have collected samples from the carcass of stray dogs found near Hunasekatte in Kambadal Hosur Gram Panchayat for further investigation. The samples would be sent to a forensic laboratory to find out the cause of the deaths.

Carcasses of more than 100 stray dogs were found near Hunasekatte on Tuesday. Local people and representatives of the animal rescue committee had complained to the police against the local panchayat officials for the incident. A team of experts from the Veterinary College in Shivamogga visited the spot on Wednesday.

K.Basavaraj, Bhadravathi taluk veterinary officer, told The Hindu that the experts who visited the spot reported that the carcasses were in a decomposed state and not fit for the post-mortem. “Based on their advice we have collected hair, bones and other samples from the carcasses for forensic examination. The police will probe the matter.”

The officials of Kambadal Hosur Gram Panchayat have denied their role in the incident. They claimed that they had not ordered the culling of stray dogs in the panchayat limits. Bhadravati taluk panchayat executive officer Ramesh told The Hindu that the gram panchayat had not taken any decision to capture dogs. “It seems the animals were dumped a week ago. We don’t know who did this. The police have booked the case. They will investigate and bring out the truth”, he said.