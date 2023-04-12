ADVERTISEMENT

Police probing case of chemical splashed on man carrying karaga

April 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru Gate police have taken up a case against a man for allegedly splashing chemical and chilli powder dipped flowers on the man carrying the karaga near Dharmaraya Swamy temple on Friday night.

Panic gripped the devotees when A. Jnanendra, who carried the kalasha, complained about itching after a man standing on the roadside splashed the material on him.

A team escorting Jnanendra soon pinned down the accused and pushed him away while continuing to escort the karaga. However, Jnanendra sustained burn marks on his body. He later filed a complaint with the police against the suspect identified as Adinarayana on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are now verifying the CCTV footage. The issue according to the police is related to a dispute on the person carrying the karaga and had even reached the High Court. President of the temple managing committee K. Satish requested the police to take legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US