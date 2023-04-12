HamberMenu
Police probing case of chemical splashed on man carrying karaga

April 12, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru Gate police have taken up a case against a man for allegedly splashing chemical and chilli powder dipped flowers on the man carrying the karaga near Dharmaraya Swamy temple on Friday night.

Panic gripped the devotees when A. Jnanendra, who carried the kalasha, complained about itching after a man standing on the roadside splashed the material on him.

A team escorting Jnanendra soon pinned down the accused and pushed him away while continuing to escort the karaga. However, Jnanendra sustained burn marks on his body. He later filed a complaint with the police against the suspect identified as Adinarayana on Tuesday.

The police are now verifying the CCTV footage. The issue according to the police is related to a dispute on the person carrying the karaga and had even reached the High Court. President of the temple managing committee K. Satish requested the police to take legal action.

