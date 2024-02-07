Police probe reveals woman abandoned in Alnavar Railway Station is not the mother of man found dead

February 07, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Police investigation has revealed that a woman who was found abandoned in the railway station in Alnavar of Belagavi district is not the mother of a man whose body was found in nearby Linganamatha village.

Investigating officers have found that the poor woman who was admitted to an orphanage in Belagavi is not the mother of the man who was found dead last week.

Investigation is on. Further details will be revealed later, Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled told reporters here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, it was believed that the man had ended his life as he was unable to find a job or alms to support his starving mother. The youth came from a village in Haveri. He was a drunkard and had run away from his family. He had travelled to Goa along with the woman. They had been asked to get off the train as he created a ruckus after getting drunk and vomiting during the journey.

However, the next day, his body was found in Linganamatha.

The jurisdictional Khanapur Police carried out the final rites with the help of some well-meaning citizens.

The woman, who was weak and depressed, was given preliminary treatment in Khanapur and later shifted to the care home in Belagavi.

Dr. Guled has congratulated the police team that traced the relatives of the deceased and also those of the woman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.