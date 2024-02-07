GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police probe reveals woman abandoned in Alnavar Railway Station is not the mother of man found dead

The body of the man was found in nearby Linganamatha village of Belagavi district

February 07, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The destitute woman, Shantavva, who was found abandoned in Alnavar Railway Station last week, being shifted to a care home by social activists in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police investigation has revealed that a woman who was found abandoned in the railway station in Alnavar of Belagavi district is not the mother of a man whose body was found in nearby Linganamatha village.

Investigating officers have found that the poor woman who was admitted to an orphanage in Belagavi is not the mother of the man who was found dead last week.

Investigation is on. Further details will be revealed later, Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled told reporters here on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was believed that the man had ended his life as he was unable to find a job or alms to support his starving mother. The youth came from a village in Haveri. He was a drunkard and had run away from his family. He had travelled to Goa along with the woman. They had been asked to get off the train as he created a ruckus after getting drunk and vomiting during the journey.

However, the next day, his body was found in Linganamatha.

The jurisdictional Khanapur Police carried out the final rites with the help of some well-meaning citizens.

The woman, who was weak and depressed, was given preliminary treatment in Khanapur and later shifted to the care home in Belagavi.

Dr. Guled has congratulated the police team that traced the relatives of the deceased and also those of the woman.

