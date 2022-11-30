Police probe on into assault on student

November 30, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police are investigating allegations that a student was assaulted in a private college over a trivial reason.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi visited Gogte College near RPD Circle in Belagavi on Wednesday evening, following reports that a student was assaulted over playing a Kannada song on the college premises.

A boy beat up another boy who had danced to the tunes of the Kannada song. The victim received minor injuries.

Investigation is on. There is no clarity on the cause for the assault yet, Mr. Gadadi said.

