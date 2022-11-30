  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Tunisia vs France; Australia vs Denmark

Police probe on into assault on student

November 30, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police are investigating allegations that a student was assaulted in a private college over a trivial reason.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi visited Gogte College near RPD Circle in Belagavi on Wednesday evening, following reports that a student was assaulted over playing a Kannada song on the college premises.

A boy beat up another boy who had danced to the tunes of the Kannada song. The victim received minor injuries.

Investigation is on. There is no clarity on the cause for the assault yet, Mr. Gadadi said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.