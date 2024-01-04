GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police probe girl child kidnap case, found the baby with mother

January 04, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Banashankari police are now in a fix over an alleged kidnap of a 4-year-old girl by an employee of a furniture shop on December 28. The investigation has shown the case involved a custody battle between the girl’s parents.

Father of the girl identified as Shafiulla, owner of a a furniture shop from Kaveripura filed a complaint that his employee, Waseem had taken the girl on the pretext of getting her chocolate from a near-by shop and kidnapped her. In his complaint, Shafiulla said that Waseem had quit the job and rejoined a few days ago.

Based on the complaint, the police swung into action and traced the girl to be safe with her mother. Inquiries revealed that Shafiulla was separated from his wife over a domestic row and had taken the daughter along. Both the parents are fighting for the custody of the baby girl and the mother had got her back through the employee.

Even though Shafiulla was aware about this, he wanted to teach his wife a lesson and filed a complaint against Waseem accusing him of kidnap to implicate his wife in a kidnap case. Shafiulla is now demanding that the police get his daughter back. The police are now seeking help from legal experts on how to proceed on the case .

