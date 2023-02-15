Police prevent protesting KUWS&DB employees from stopping water supply to twin cities

February 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police prevented a group of protesting employees of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) from stopping drinking water supply to Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, in Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The jackwell of the water supply system that carries Malaprabha river waters to the twin cities is located near Saundatti.

The employees, who said that the board has not paid them for over seven months now, gathered in Saundatti on Wednesday, to protest against the delay in payment of wages. They also demanded regularisation of their services.

The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the group. The employees complained that 12 of them suffered injuries in the police action.

They sat in front of the jackwell and started shouting slogans against the KUWS&DB and the State government.

They demanded that the senior officers of KUWS&DB come to the protest site and receive their memorandum. When the officers did not arrive, they got agitated. They tried to break the police barricade and stop the water outflow from the jackwell.

Basavaraj Koravar, president of the Jana Jagruti Vedike, which is supporting the agitation, said that the Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Veeresh Anchatageri and corporation Commissioner Gopal Krishna have dismissed several employees without following the due process of law. As many as 358 employees have not been paid for over seven months. The wages are just ₹12,000 per month and the board has failed to increase wages.

“During our protest the last time, senior officers agreed to pay arrears and increase wages. But even after a month, they have not taken any action. That is why we came to Saundatti to protest. We want to send a strong message to the government,” Saroja Limbakkanavar, leader of the employees union, said.