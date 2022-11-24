Police presence at Rangayana bemoaned   

November 24, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Rangayana director Janardhan has bemoaned that the situation has deteriorated to such a level that police presence was required to view plays at the theatre repertory. Speaking to media persons in the city on Thursday Mr.Janardhan said such a situation had never befallen the theatre repertory and blamed the present director Addanda C Cariappa for it. Mr. Janardhan said he had read the book Tipu’s Real Dreams authored by Mr. Cariappa and found it to be ‘’99.99 per cent false’’.

