  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police presence at Rangayana bemoaned   

November 24, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Former Rangayana director Janardhan has bemoaned that the situation has deteriorated to such a level that police presence was required to view plays at the theatre repertory. Speaking to media persons in the city on Thursday Mr.Janardhan said such a situation had never befallen the theatre repertory and blamed the present director Addanda C Cariappa for it. Mr. Janardhan said he had read the book Tipu’s Real Dreams authored by Mr. Cariappa and found it to be ‘’99.99 per cent false’’.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.