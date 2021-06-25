Police plan to intensify night patrolling in Kalaburagi

Taking incidents of theft and burglary being reported in Kalaburagi seriously, the police have planned to intensify night patrolling with senior officers on the field throughout the night.

“So far, lower-level police officers were on night patrolling duty. Now, I am fielding senior officers as well. An Assistant Commissioner of Police and three Circle Inspectors will also take up rounds in the city throughout the night monitoring the patrolling teams on the field,” Commissioner of Police Y.S. Ravikumar told mediapersons on his office premises here on Friday.

Appealing to people to assist the police by calling emergency number 112 when in need of assistance, the officer said that there are 12 dedicated police vehicles to attend to emergency calls and they will reach such spots within 15 minutes.

“After we adopted the emergency calling number 112 one-and-a-half months ago, we received 750 calls on a range of issues — right from people’s need for mere police presence to feel safe through quarrels between two groups to a murder. “We have successfully attended all calls,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

Asked about criminal activities being on the rise in the city, the Police Commissioner said that his force will focus on identifying anti-social elements and curbing crime.

“A considerable number of personnel of our police force were busy in COVID-19 lockdown enforcement. With restrictions being lifted, our focus will now be on anti-social elements. Apart from intensifying night patrolling, we will enhance day vigilance as crimes such as theft and burglary are planned and reconaisance carried out during the daytime,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

To a question, the officer admitted that the number of CCTV cameras installed in important public places across the city is inadequate and he will shortly increase it. “Only a 1,000 CCTV cameras for a city having a population of 7.5 lakh are inadequate. We need at least around 5,000 CCTV cameras and we will increase them shortly,” he said.

On the issue of staff crunch, Mr. Ravikumar said that the newly established commissionerate has only 600 staff — 500 civil police and 100 armed reserve — as compared to 1,100 sanctioned force. “Nearly 300 of the 600 personnel working are away for training. They will shortly report to duty,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu was present.