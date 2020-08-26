Police personnel take the lead in becoming plasma donors

At a time when the government and medical fraternity are finding ways to encourage more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma for the treatment of other patients, a batch of 80 police personnel who are registered donors are awaiting their turn. This is in addition to the 15 KSRP and KSISF personnel who donated plasma in the city on Tuesday.

This is probably the first such organised plasma donation process set up in the country, said Alok Kumar, Additional Director- General of Police. He said this was started in June after five personnel recovered and donated plasma.

Though plasma therapy’s efficacy is yet to be certified medically, a majority of the patients who received plasma benefited and showed some improvement, Mr. Kumar said.

“Soon after the first plasma donation, hospitals approached us seeking help, and we have agreed, saying that the donated plasma should be given to the poor and the underprivileged and also to doctors and members of the medical fraternity,” he added.

The number of donors in the battalions began to swell as many personnel recovered from the infection and volunteered to donate so that they could help in the fight against the pandemic.

Muthanna, 59-year-old KSRP constable who recovered from the infection and is due for retirement in a few months, is among the donors. Head constable Rajiv B. Kollapuri, 45, from the 4th battalion, went to Mangaluru to donate plasma for his colleague Ravi Rai from the 7th battalion. Now, Mr. Rai has recovered and is willing to help others.

Lauding the effort of the police personnel, Praveen Sood, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, said that being first responders, many police personnel were infected while on duty and recovered.

The donors have been felicitated by Mr. Kumar. “Considering the enthusiasm among the personnel, we want to take this to the next level to make it a big success,” he said.

A 12-km cyclothon has been organised on Sunday where donors are participating to encourage and motivate others about plasma donation.