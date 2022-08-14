Police parade, cultural programmes to mark Independence Day celebrations in Mysuru

Various organisations took part in a rally to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of Independence Day, in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A series of programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day in the city on Monday with the main event at Bannimantap Grounds Torch Light Parade Grounds.

In all, 23 police units, including the KSRP, City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Mounted Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Traffic Police, Scouts and Guides, NCC, NSS and other units drawn from various schools in the city, will take part in the parade.

There will also be cultural programmes from students drawn from different educational institutions and Mysuru in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will unfurl the national flag and review the parade at 9 a.m.

In the run-up to the day, there have been a slew of processions and rallies by various organisations since the last few days.

More than 1,000 police personnel from Mysuru took part in a ‘Sankalpa Nade’’ on Saturday to rededicate themselves to safeguarding freedom and to protect the constitutional values.

Nearly 2,000 students belonging to Scouts and Guides also took part in a freedom march on Saturday and set the tone for the Independence Day celebrations.

The national flag was distributed at the institutional level while the BJP members distributed it to roadside vendors.

The flag was in great demand and those made of khadi were in short supply everywhere. Apart from government institutions, private and semi-government institutions too are celebrating Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Bannimantap Grounds has been spruced up and security tightened. The authorities expect a large turnout and hence have made adequate preparations.

Cultural programmes will be held at Kalamandira in the evening.