Police outpost, 20 home guards sought for K.R. Hospital

MYSURU

19 April 2021 18:08 IST

The recurring incidents of assaults on doctors and hospital staff at the K.R. Hospital, a teaching hospital of MMCRI, here has now impelled the management of the medical college to demand a permanent police outpost on the hospital premises.

“After I spoke to the Principal Secretary, Medical Education Department, about the incident, he has asked me to send a proposal on what needs to be done to strengthen the security for the hospitals and doctors. One of our demands is establishment of a police outpost for security besides deployment of 20 home guards, especially for COVID-19 and emergency wards,” MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj told The Hindu.

Despite repeated appeal by the hospital staff and the private security guards not to get inside the COVID-19 ward, a mob created ruckus on Sunday night damaging hospital property and causing disturbance to the patients battling COVID-19. Lack of security on the hospital premises is the reason for incidents of public resorting to attacks in the event of deaths or other reasons, the protesting doctors told the MMCRI officials.

The resident doctors also claimed that the police arrived late to the spot despite the police control room being immediately alerted by the night-duty staff on the rumpus by a group of 30-40 members after a patient’s death. Police presence on the campus round-the-clock can help improve security for the hospital, they argue.