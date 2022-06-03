Karnataka

Police open fire at rowdy in Shivamogga

Shivamogga Police opened fire at a rowdy after he allegedly attacked the policemen in a chase on Friday morning. Arshad alias Jamoon, 30, a resident of Buddha Nagar in Shivamogga, suffered a bullet injury on his right leg.

Tunga Nagar Police in Shivamogga were in their efforts to arrest him on the city outskirts in connection with a robbery case when Arshad hit one of the policemen with his knife. Tunga Nagar Police Inspector Manjunath opened fire for the protection of himself and his staff members, said a press release issued by Shivamogga Police.

Arshad had been facing five cases. He was convicted by a local court in an attempt to murder case on July 10, 2017, and was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. However, he had moved a higher court and was released on bail recently. He had continued with his criminal activities when he was out on bail. He had robbed a person of cash at knife-point in the city on June 1.

Arshad has been admitted to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga for treatment.


