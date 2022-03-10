Police open fire at rowdies

The Pulikeshi Nagar police on Wednesday morning opened fire at two men who were on the run after they allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old youth to death on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the two accused – Syed Moin and Adnan Khan, both rowdies from KG Halli – had stabbed the victim, Sheikh Usman on MM Road.

“The victim who worked at a furniture shop was returning home around 11.30 p.m. when the duo along with three of their associates, Arbaz, Shakeel and Mazhar, confronted him over a girl who was known to them,” said the police.

While Arbaz, Mazhar and Shakeel were identified and arrested, Moin and Adnan escaped on a two-wheeler. When the police confronted them at Pulikeshi Nagar early Wednesday morning, the duo, in an attempt to escape, allegedly attacked them.” The police opened fire at their legs to stop them from escaping. They were taken to Bowring Hospital and are out of danger,” said the police.