Police open fire at habitual offender

July 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Seshadripuram police opened fire and arrested a 21-year-old habitual offender, allegedly involved in series of armed robberies in and around the city for the last one month. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday and the police claimed they fired at his legs in self-defence when he allegedly tried to attack them.

The accused Yasar Rahman, 21, is said to have been involved in seven armed robberies and was on the run. A special team was formed to track him down. The police who were on rounds intercepted him at an isolated place in Palace Grounds. The accused, in a bid to escape, allegedly attacked the police team with a dagger. Two policemen reportedly escaped narrowly with minor injuries. Police Inspector of Seshadripuram station, who was leading the team, reportedly warned Yasar and later opened fire at his right leg to stop him from escaping.

The injured Yasar was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The police have recovered six mobile phones and a dagger from him. The accused used to operate between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. targeting people walking alone and rob their phones and valuables at knife point.

The accused has been taken into custody, a senior police officer said.