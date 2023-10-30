ADVERTISEMENT

Police open fire at a rowdy sheeter in Chikkamagaluru

October 30, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Shivamogga

Purnesh, 32, arrested by police, was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case.

The Hindu Bureau

Balehonnur Police in Chikkamagaluru district caught a rowdy-sheeter wanted in an attempt to murder case after opening fire at him at Magalu village early in the morning on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Purnesh, 32, has been facing eight cases that include four attempts to murder. He was absconding in the attempt to murder case reported at Balehonnur Police Station earlier this year.

According to the police, Balehonnur PSI and his staff went to Magalu, acting on a tip-off, to arrest him. He refused to surrender even after the repeated warnings by the police.

Vikram Amethi, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru district, informed the media that the PSI shot at him as the accused attacked one of the constables with a knife. In order to safeguard his staff and protect himself, besides securing the accused, the PSI shot at his leg and arrested him.

“The injured constable has been admitted to the hospital in Balehonnur and the rowdy-sheeter has been taken to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment,” he said.

