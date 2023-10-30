Police open fire at a rowdy sheeter in Chikkamagaluru

October 30, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Shivamogga

Balehonnur Police in Chikkamagaluru district caught a rowdy-sheeter wanted in an attempt to murder case after opening fire at him at Magalu village early in the morning on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Purnesh, 32, has been facing eight cases that include four attempts to murder. He was absconding in the attempt to murder case reported at Balehonnur Police Station earlier this year.

According to the police, Balehonnur PSI and his staff went to Magalu, acting on a tip-off, to arrest him. He refused to surrender even after the repeated warnings by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Amethi, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru district, informed the media that the PSI shot at him as the accused attacked one of the constables with a knife. In order to safeguard his staff and protect himself, besides securing the accused, the PSI shot at his leg and arrested him.

“The injured constable has been admitted to the hospital in Balehonnur and the rowdy-sheeter has been taken to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.