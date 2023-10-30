HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police open fire at a rowdy sheeter in Chikkamagaluru

Purnesh, 32, arrested by police, was wanted in an attempt-to-murder case.

October 30, 2023 10:20 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Balehonnur Police in Chikkamagaluru district caught a rowdy-sheeter wanted in an attempt to murder case after opening fire at him at Magalu village early in the morning on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Purnesh, 32, has been facing eight cases that include four attempts to murder. He was absconding in the attempt to murder case reported at Balehonnur Police Station earlier this year.

According to the police, Balehonnur PSI and his staff went to Magalu, acting on a tip-off, to arrest him. He refused to surrender even after the repeated warnings by the police.

Vikram Amethi, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru district, informed the media that the PSI shot at him as the accused attacked one of the constables with a knife. In order to safeguard his staff and protect himself, besides securing the accused, the PSI shot at his leg and arrested him.

“The injured constable has been admitted to the hospital in Balehonnur and the rowdy-sheeter has been taken to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment,” he said.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.