Police on the lookout for over 40 Bangladeshi nationals working in and around Bellandur

August 09, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the arrest of three Bangladesh nationals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials alleged that the accused were running a racket of helping others to cross the porous borders and also getting them placements for odd jobs in and around the city.

Inspector Gajendra Singh Chouhan, who track down Khaleel Chaprasi and his father-in-law Abdul Khader, told the police that he was not alone and there were over 43 Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the border with him in 2011 and are working in and around Bellandur.

Based on his information, Mr. Chouhan sought the help of Bellandur police to track down a total of 43 Bangladesh nationals working as security guards, house keeping staff and construction labourers.

The police arrested Adul khadir Talukdar who was not only helping his countrymen to cross porous borders but also running placement services in Bengaluru and other metro cities across India.

Mohammed Zahid, another Bangladeshi national arrested, allegedly told the police that he had paid ₹ 20,000 to an agent identified as Dulal to cross the porous border and reach Bengaluru where he was put on to Talukdar.

So far, all the 43 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified and efforts are on to track them down, a police officer said, adding that the accused have been booked under Passport Act and Foreigners Act, while the NIA officials are probing further to ascertain their possible involvement in anti-national activities.

