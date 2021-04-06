Karnataka

Police on the lookout for hit-and-run vehicle

The Byatarayanapura traffic police have initiated an investigation to track down the vehicle that knocked down a 30-year-old electrician on Mysuru road flyover and left the injured to die near a bar and restaurant on Hosaguddadahalli on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Naveen, a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar, was crossing the road on the flyover when a speeding car knocked him down.

The unidentified vehicle took the injured Naveen in the vehicle on the pretext of getting treatment, but dropped him on the footpath near a bar in Hosaguddadahalli, where Naveen succumbed. The post mortem report confirmed that the death was due to the road accident. The traffic police are now analysing the CCTV camera footages to identify the vehicle.

