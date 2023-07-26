HamberMenu
Police on night rounds prevent ATM theft in Shivamogga

The accused tried to take away an ATM using a stolen earthmover

July 26, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Police came across an attempt to take away ATM using a stolen earthmover, in Shivamogga, Karnataka, at night on July 25, 2023.

Police came across an attempt to take away ATM using a stolen earthmover, in Shivamogga, Karnataka, at night on July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Police foiled an attempt by a person to take away an automated teller machine (ATM) using a stolen earthmover, in Shivamogga, at night on July 25.

The ATM and the door of the kiosk were damaged, in the attempt to steal the cash machine, on July 25, 2023.

The ATM and the door of the kiosk were damaged, in the attempt to steal the cash machine, on July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Santhosh Kumar, a traffic inspector who was patrolling at night, spotted a man operating an earthmover at the ATK kiosk at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga. As he approached the place, the man fled, abandoning the vehicle. The ATM and the door of the kiosk were damaged.

The police suspect that the accused had stolen the earthmover using a duplicate key. He planned to take away the ATM with the help of the earthmover. His plan was thwarted by police personnel patrolling the city at night.

The ATM belongs to Axis Bank. There was no security guard in the kiosk.

