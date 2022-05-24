Police on lookout for man who wrote ‘sorry’ on school’s walls
The Kamakshipalya police are on the lookout for a man who wrote ‘sorry’ on the stairs, walls and road leading to Shanthidhama School with spray paint in red.
Residents were shocked on Tuesday to see ‘sorry’ written everywhere and alerted the police.
Initial probe revealed that the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and noon. Two young men came on a motorcycle with a food delivery bag and wrote ‘sorry’ using spray paint, they said. The police suspect that it could be the handiwork of a spurned lover.
