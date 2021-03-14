Police officers of both States to meet today

Belagavi

14 March 2021 22:20 IST

Efforts on to ensure law and order on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border

Senior police officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra are likely to meet on Monday to put in place a plan to ensure law and order on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border that has been disturbed by differences between Kannada and Marathi groups in Belagavi and Kolhapur.

Inspector General of Police (northern range), Raghavendra Suhas, told journalists in Belagavi on Sunday that the officers would discuss ways to resume the bus service between the States and other issues. Superintendents of Police of both districts are likely to participate.

Bus services between the States were stopped after officers of the State Transport undertakings felt that the tense situation on the border could damage vehicles.

NWKRTC stopped buses from the border districts — Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar. Around 200 trips were stopped by Sunday morning, officials said. The buses would ply if the situation returned to normal, they said.

Hundreds of passengers waited at the Belagavi central bus stand to go across the border. They were disappointed to know that most buses would return from the border at Nippani.

This follows attempts by Marathi and Kannada groups at blackening of boards and pasting stickers and stoning of vehicles and boards before shops in Belagavi and Kolhapur.

NWKRTC officers said bus services would be resumed once the situation returned to normal by Monday.