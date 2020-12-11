Police officer’s death: probe indicates mental stress

The mental stress he underwent following the two murders within a short span of time in his police station limits must have pushed Channarayapatna Police Sub-Inspector L.N. Kiran Kumar to end his life, concluded the investigation into his death.

Kiran Kumar, 35, was found dead in his uniform at his residence on July 31. Arsikere DySP Nagesh was appointed investigation officer into the case. He recently submitted his report to the Superintendent of Police, R. Srinivasa Gowda.

Two murders were reported in his police station limits in 24 hours before he was found dead. He had received 52 phone calls in his last hours. Among those who called him included his senior police officers, politicians, journalists, family members and the relatives of the dead.

As the phone call recording application was not active on his phone, the investigation officer took the statements from those who called Kiran on the day.

“Considering the number of calls and statements it is clear he was under tremendous pressure. Being a senior officer I had called him only once on the day, as I knew that he would be under pressure. Many had called him inquiring about the murder, arrests of the suspected and a few had said they would stage a protest if arrests were not made immediately”, Mr. Srinivasa Gowda said.

The investigation officer also enquired with his family members and it came out there were no problems at his family. “Kiran had taken the profession as his passion. He hardly took a break to spend time with his family. Even on the occasion of his baby’s birthday, he took an hour’s break and returned to work. He took the extreme step unable to handle the pressure. If he had shared his feelings with someone he would have been with us today. The department lost an efficient officer”, the SP said.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order in the district.

DySP Nageshwas present at the press conference.