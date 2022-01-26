Police officers conferred with Distinguished and Meritorious service medals

A total of 21 police personnel including three IPS officers from Karnataka have been awarded Police Medals by the Union Home Ministry. The Centre on Tuesday, the eve of Republic Day, announced 939 police medals for Gallantry, Distinguished Service and Meritorious Service.

B. Dayananda, Director, State Intelligence Bureau and R. Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Technical Services) have been selected for the Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic, Bengaluru) is among the 19 officers selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Other medallists posted in the city include Kumara D., ACP, Halasuru sub-division, Shekhara B.K., Dy.SP, CID, Bengaluru; K.N. Yashawantha Kumar, Dy.SP, Cyber Crime, CID; Krishnamurthy S, Police Inspector, KLA, Bengaluru; C.S. Simpi, Special Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, 1st Battalion, KSRP, Bengaluru; H.R. Munirajaiah, Assistant Sub Inspector, Crime Section, Joint Commissioner Office, G.V. Venkateshappa and Head Constable, State Intelligence, Bengaluru.

Across Karnataka, police officers selected for the prestigious medal include Janardhana R, Commandant, 5th battalion, KSRP, Mysuru; Ravi Prasad P, DySP, Hunsuru subdivision; Venkatappa Nayaka H. Olekar, DySP, Sindhanur sub-division, Raichur district; Malleshaiah M., DySP, Anekal sub-division; BM Gangadhar, ACP, CCRB, Kalaburagi city; Dastagir Mohammed Haneef Ghori, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, District Armed Reserve, Belagavi; Maruthi Shankar Jogadandakar, Assistant Sub Inspector, District Crime Record Bureau, Gadag; Vijaya Kanchan, Assistant Sub Inspector, Mangaluru east police station; Shankar Rao Maruthi Rao Shinde, Head Constable Khade Bazaar police station, Belagavi; Lingarajappa, Head Constable, N.R. Sub division, ACP office, Mysuru.

The medals will be presented by the President of India on the occasion of Republic Day.