Police officer, wife killed in road accident

December 07, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Circle Inspector of Police 43-year-old Ravi Ukkunda and his 40-year-old wife Madhu were killed on the spot in a road accident in Jewargi of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per information provided by the police, the officer, who was attached to Sindgi Circle in Vijayapura district, was, along with his wife, heading towards Kalaburagi from Sindgi in a car when it hit a container truck parked on the roadside on a curve at Hipparaga NS Cross in Jewargi taluk.

It is learnt that the couple were coming to Kalaburagi for consulting a doctor for their ailments. Mr. Ukkunda was a native of Koppal district. A case has been registered at Nelogi Police Station.