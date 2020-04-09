Police officer suspended for assaulting Imam

An assistant sub-inspector of Humnabad station in Bidar has been suspended for assaulting a bike-borne Imam, who sustained injuries, on Wednesday morning.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Nagesh D.L. has placed Basavaraj under suspension pending a departmental enquiry.

Hafiz Naseeruddin, a 35-year old Imam, who was going to a market on motorcycle around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, was allegedly stopped and assaulted with a baton by Mr. Basavaraj who was on duty at Kallur Road Bridge in the town to enforce the lockdown.

Mr. Naseeruddin sustained a nasal fracture in the incident. He was taken to the district hospital in Kalaburagi.

Tablighi event reference

“While hitting Mr. Naseeruddin, the police referred to the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and blamed the entire community for the spread of COVID-19 in India. It shows how the police force is completely biased and prejudiced,” said Abdul Rahim Patel, a leader from Social Democratic Party of India.

Condemning the attack, Maulana Ateeq Ur Rehman Ashrafi, State president of All-India Imams Council, demanded stringent action against the police officer.