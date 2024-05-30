Police officer shoots at and injures rowdy in Bidar when the latter attacks him

A police inspector attached to New Town Station in Bidar shot at and injured a history-sheeter in an act of self-defence when the latter attacked him near Sai School in Bidar late on Wednesday.

The police officer, Santosh Tattepalli, who was seriously injured in the attack, and the history-sheeter, Rasool, who sustained bullet injuries in the leg, were rushed to the teaching hospital attached to Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).

However, Mr. Tattepalli was later shifted to Kalaburagi for further treatment. The police said that the history-sheeter has 11 criminal cases filed against him in different police stations.

“Rowdy-sheeter Rasool was disturbing peace and order in a public place. He attacked the police inspector and seriously injured the officer. A case has been registered against the accused in the New Town Police Station,” Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L. told media.

As per information provided by the police, Rasool barged into a government hospital late on Wednesday and threatened the doctors, nurses and other medical staff on duty as well as the general public in the facility. The hospital staff immediately contacted the police who in turn rushed to the hospital and took Rasool into their custody.

In the complaint that Mr. Tattepalli lodged with the New Town Police, Rasool was trying to attack the police throughout the way to the police station. The officer added that the history-sheeter, after reaching the police station, tried to scratch his old wounds and spill his blood on police officers claiming that he had AIDS.

“When the vehicle carrying the accused to the hospital was near Sai School, Rasool attacked the policemen. He managed to alight from the vehicle and started throwing stones at the policemen. He took out a knife and attacked me, injuring me in my neck and hands. When the situation was going out of control, I opened fire in the air and warned him. But he continued to attack us. In self-defence, I shot at him injuring him in his left leg,” Mr. Tattepalli said in his complaint.

Police sources said that Rasool is an HIV + patient and there is a chance that the officer came in physical contact with the accused and hence, he was taken to Kalaburagi for further medical investigation.