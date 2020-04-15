Police officer sent on leave for arresting Hindutva activist

The police sub-inspector, who attracted the wrath of BJP leaders including Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi for arresting a Hindutva activist, has been sent on leave.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda ordered a probe against Arehalli sub-inspector Balu and Belur circle inspector S. Siddarameshwara, following objections by Mr. Ravi for the arrest. Pending the probe, Mr. Balu has been sent on leave.

Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan, on Wednesday, said the sub-inspector had been asked to stay in ‘isolation’ to calm down the situation. He maintained that he was not aware of the details of the arrest of Hindutva activist Thej Kumar Shetty of Bikkodu in Belur and would talk to Mr. Ravi on this issue.

Last week, the Belur police arrested Mr. Shetty on charges of posting content that could disturb harmony on social media. Mr. Ravi had raised objections and appealed to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Twitter to take action against the police officer.

Following this, the Hassan SP ordered a probe on the two officers and sent the PSI on leave.