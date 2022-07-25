Police officer laid to rest in Basavakalyan village

He was killed in a road accident while on duty in Andhra Pradesh

Police personnel and others paying their last respects to Sub-Inspector Avinash Kashinath Yadav at his native village Rollawadi in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOPICHAND T.

Sub-Inspector of Police Avinash Kashinath Yadav, attached to Shivaji Nagar station in Bengaluru, who was killed in a road accident at Puthalapattu town in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, was laid to rest with state honours on Monday at his village, Rollawadi in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

The 28-year-old Avinash Yadav, along with a police personnel and a driver, were killed in a road accident while on their way to Andhra Pradesh in connection with a drug case as the car they were travelling in rammed a divider between Chittoor and Tirupati.

A pall of gloom descended on Rollawadi village following the death of the police officer. His relatives and hundreds of people from surrounding villages reached to pay their last respects to the officer when the body reached his native by 3 a.m. on Monday.

Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar, Humnabad MLA Rajashekar B. Patil, Channaveer Shivacharya of Harkud Math, Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) Manish Kharbikar were among those who paid their last respects to the officer.

Avinash Yadav is survived by his father, two elder brothers and younger sister.

A 2017 batch recruit, he was recently posted at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station. Earlier, he served at the Peenya Police Station.

The family members are in a state of shock. His father, Kashinath, who retired on June 30, 2022, as a Police Sub-Inspector, recalled that Avinash Yadav had called him four days ago and was supposed to come home in the first week of August to celebrate Nag Panchami festival.