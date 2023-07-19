ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer drives BMTC bus after driver falls sick and halts vehicle in middle of road in Bengaluru

July 19, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Bengaluru

Around 11.45 a.m., the driver of a BMTC bus on the Shivajinagar-Kadugodi route fell ill during the journey. He halted the bus near the Command Hospital on HAL Airport Road

Atiya Firdos

The bus came to a halt around 11.45 a.m. near the Command Hospital on the busy HAL Airport Road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

A police personnel went beyond his call of duty by not only helping a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver who fell ill at the wheel, but also driving the bus to clear the way for movement of other vehicles.

The incident occurred earlier this week around 11.45 a.m. when a driver on the Shivajinagar-Kadugodi route fell ill in the middle of the journey. He halted the bus near the Command Hospital on HAL Airport Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ramachandra D. from Halasuru, who was assigned security duties on HAL Airport Road, noticed the bus coming to a halt on the road. He made arrangements to shift the driver to Bowring Hospital before taking the wheel of the bus. He drove the vehicle from ASC Centre & College to Artillery Road.

He told The Hindu, “I noticed the bus halting on the road, leading to a pile-up of vehicles. When I went to check, the bus driver was suffering from convulsions (fits). So, I arranged an ambulance, and shifted the passengers to a different bus. To ease the movement of vehicles, I drove the bus to Artillery Road.”

A video of the event is trending on social media, with passengers expressing their admiration for the police officer.

