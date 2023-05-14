ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer disciplines truant youth

May 14, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A young police officer disciplined some truant youth who were allegedly raising slogan, “Pakisan Zindabad”, in Belagavi on Saturday.

Some officers noticed that some teenagers and youth raised the slogan, “Pakistan Zindabad”, once or twice near the counting centre at RPD College in Belagavi. They alerted a senior police officer.

He walked to the frontline and warned them of very strict action against such mischief. He also said that any violation of the law was being videographed. The situation was brought under control, a senior police officer said.

