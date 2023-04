April 30, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Belagavi

A 35-year-old police officer died in a road accident in Kiresur village in Dharwad district on Sunday.

Mallikarjun Kulkarni, a police sub-inspector on deputation to the vigilance wing of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company, died when his car rammed the wall of a bridge.

He was temporarily posted to Ammingad during the Assembly polls.

A case has been registered.

He had earlier served as PSI in Hubballi. He hailed from Kumaragoppa near Navalgund.